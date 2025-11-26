Michigan Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Track How Federal Officials Vote on Spending

A new proposal at the Michigan Capitol aims to give residents a clearer picture of how their members of Congress vote on federal spending. House Bill 5300, introduced on November 13 by Rep. Steve Carra (R-Sturgis/Three Rivers) and four others, would create a state office dedicated to monitoring federal appropriations and reporting the voting records of Michigan’s U.S. Senators and Representatives.

What HB 5300 Would Create

At the heart of the proposal is the creation of a new state entity – the Federal Elected Official Accountability Office. The office would be under the Michigan Department of Treasury and would track:

How Michigan’s congressional delegation votes on spending bills ,

, Whether those votes support or oppose federal deficit spending ,

, And the financial impact of federal legislation on Michigan.

New Reporting Requirements

The legislation outlines a series of reports that would be generated and published for public review. These reports would summarize:

Each federal spending measure considered by Congress,

Michigan lawmakers’ votes on those measures,

And whether the bills add to the federal deficit.

The bill also calls for annual disclosures by certain officials regarding federal spending connected to their work.

Heavy Penalty for Supporting Deficit Spending

A key, and highly controversial, piece of the bill is a 75% state income tax surcharge that would be imposed on any Michigan member of Congress who votes for federal spending bills that increase the national deficit. Under the proposal, that surcharge would be applied to 75% of the lawmaker’s taxable income as reported on their Michigan state tax return for two consecutive years, creating one of the most punitive state-level penalties ever aimed at federal officials. The bill does outline a way for lawmakers to avoid the surcharge, but the process is extremely difficult. It requires a bipartisan petition followed by approval from three-quarters of the members elected to and serving in each house of the Michigan Legislature.

Critics argue that this structure makes the surcharge almost impossible to overturn in practice and raises serious constitutional questions about a state penalizing federal officials for how they vote in Congress.

Supporters Say It Improves Transparency

Backers of the legislation argue that the measure would increase government transparency by making it easier for residents to understand how federal decisions shape Michigan’s budget, economy, and tax landscape. By centralizing data and reporting, they say the public would have a clearer window into how their federal lawmakers influence spending.

Where the Bill Stands Now

HB 5300 was referred to the House Committee on Government Operations and has not yet been scheduled for a vote. To become law, it would need approval from both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s signature.