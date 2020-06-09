Advertisement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Medicine has earned the No.15 spot in Newsweek’s 2020 World’s Best Hospitals list.

The institution also came in fifth in the United States and as the top hospital in Michigan.

The rankings are based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient surveys and key medical performance indicators, including patient safety, readmission rates and staffing levels.

“It’s our organization’s mission to advance health to serve Michigan and the world, and it’s an honor to be ranked in this year’s World’s Best Hospitals ranking,” says Marschall S. Runge, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine and dean of the University of Michigan Medical School. “We are pleased to be deemed an international health care leader.”

The World’s Best Hospitals 2020 analysis lists leading hospitals in 21 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Israel, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Thailand, Australia and Brazil.

A new and independent global board of medical experts has helped create this year’s list, according to Newsweek. The board, chosen based on national and international expertise, is tasked with the constant development of the quality and scope of the World’s Best Hospitals Project.

Newsweek has reported on advances in medicine and science since its founding in 1933. For the last two years, the group has partnered with Statista Inc. to curate a ranking of the 100 best hospitals in the world.

For 2019-20, Michigan Medicine was also among the nation’s best hospitals and No.1 in Michigan in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Hospitals are rated based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other measures.

