Michigan Playwright Presents Original Play at U of M

The Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre will present “I’ll Be Seeing You,” an original musical play by Michigan playwright David Kiley about a love story forged during World War II to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The performances will be at Arthur Miller Theatre on May 29, 30 and 31.

“I’ll Be Seeing You” focuses on a courtship through letters between the playwright’s parents, Charles Kiley and Billee Gray. Charles was a newspaper correspondent who was part of the Normandy invasion and was the only reporter to be present at the surrender negotiations between what was left of the German command after Hiter’s suicide and General Eisenhower’s staff. He then became the only reporter present at both German surrenders in Reims, France and in Berlin Germany. Billee led an emblematic home-front war working in a defense plant, serving as an airplane spotter, losing a cousin to the Pacific theater of war, tending a Victory Garden, and more.

The play, which includes ten songs from the era of the letters between Charles and Billee that linked the two correspondents across the ocean, also features a multi-media experience.

“This is a very special story about two people who met, had three dates before they got engaged, and then got to know one another through wonderfully written letters over three and half years while each experiencing the war in their own ways,” David Kiley said. “World War II was a massive event and story to tell, but it becomes totally digestible and accessible in two hours through the eyes and letters and music of these two people.”

“I’ll Be Seeing You” features Jordan Hayes-Devloo as Charles; Jillian Paige as Billee; Carrie Brown and Tyler Messinger as radio singers; John DeMerell as Radio Announcer. Brian E. Buckner is Music Director. “I’ll Be Seeing You” is based on the book “Writing The War: Chronicles of a World War Two Correspondent.”

Further information available at michiganirishrep.org. Reserved seats are $20.00. Day-of-show walk-ups are pay-what-you-can.