Michigan Scientists Realize the State Has a Sixth Great Lake

New research and state analysis are reframing Michigan’s groundwater as one interconnected system, large enough to rival a Great Lake.

Michiganders know them by heart: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, Ontario. Five Great Lakes. Five inland seas. A fifth of the world’s surface fresh water.

But according to state scientists, Michigan is anchored by something just as vast and almost entirely unseen. In its 2025 State of the Great Lakes Report, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) points to groundwater beneath the state as a single, interconnected system, so large in volume that it is comparable to Lake Huron, earning it the unofficial but striking label of Michigan’s “sixth Great Lake.”

An inland sea you never see

Stored underground in aquifers of sand, gravel, and rock, this is the drinking water for many homes and towns. This unseen reservoir feeds rivers and streams during dry months, sustaining wetlands, cold-water fisheries, and inland lakes long after rainfall fades.

More than half of Michigan residents depend on groundwater for their drinking water.

For generations, that invisibility has led many to assume groundwater was limitless, localized, self-renewing, and separate from the Great Lakes themselves.

Science now says otherwise.

One connected system

In its report, EGLE makes a subtle but significant shift in thinking, treating groundwater no longer as a hidden reserve apart from the lakes and rivers above it.

Instead, it is described as an essential, unifying part of the Great Lakes system—water that moves slowly but steadily between underground storage and surface ecosystems.

Pump too much groundwater, and nearby streams can lose flow. Wetlands can shrink. Inland lakes can drop. The impacts may take years to appear, but they can persist long after pumping stops.

That slow response is what makes groundwater both powerful and fragile.

Why the “sixth Great Lake” matters now

The renewed attention comes as Michigan faces growing water demands from agriculture, population growth, and large-scale facilities such as data centers that require steady, high-volume water supplies.

The question confronting regulators is not whether Michigan has water. It’s how much stress this hidden system can absorb before visible waters begin to change.

To answer that, the state is investing in improved modeling tools that track how groundwater withdrawals affect nearby rivers and ecosystems over time. These tools allow regulators to evaluate impacts before permits are approved, rather than after damage occurs.

The goal, EGLE says, is balancing and protecting long-term water availability while supporting economic activity.

Reframing Michigan’s Groundwater

EGLE reports that Michigan has spent decades restoring polluted rivers and bays once written off as lost causes. The recovery of places like Muskegon Lake shows what long-term stewardship can achieve.

Groundwater presents a quieter challenge. It doesn’t announce its decline with exposed shorelines or stranded docks. By the time problems appear at the surface, they can be difficult and costly to reverse.

The “sixth Great Lake” comparison reflects a shift in how scientists understand Michigan’s water system. Rather than treating groundwater as a series of isolated local resources, the state now views it as a single, connected body of water that interacts continuously with lakes, rivers, and wetlands above ground.