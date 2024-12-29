Michigan Secures $467K Grant to Tackle Wildlife Road Collisions

MDOT and MDNR Partner to Protect Motorists and Wildlife with Statewide Hotspot Analysis

To improve motorist safety and protect wildlife, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been awarded $467,376 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to analyze wildlife collision hotspots across the state.

This funding, part of the USDOT’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, will help identify areas where wildlife-vehicle collisions (WVCs) occur most frequently and provide a foundation for future mitigation efforts. MDOT partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) to secure the grant, which includes a $116,844 state match.

The analysis will focus on collisions involving species such as white-tailed deer, which account for 55,000 crashes annually in Michigan and cause $130 million in damages. Other species of concern include moose, elk, black bear, wild turkeys, Blanding’s turtles, eastern Massasauga rattlesnakes, and pine marten.

Amanda Novak, MDOT Bay Region Resource Specialist, explained that the study aims to identify the top 20 locations statewide with the highest frequency of WVCs. “We’re going to look at locations identified by the analysis and first determine if there is existing infrastructure in place that can be retrofitted to accommodate wildlife passage,” Novak said.

MDOT has long tracked WVC data, including deer carcass counts and traffic crash reports. This new analysis will take that data to the next level, engaging consultants to begin mapping the most critical wildlife crossing zones.

Steve Chadwick, MDNR’s senior Great Lakes Wetland Advisor, highlighted the project’s broader benefits, stating, “This grant has the potential to benefit at-risk species by helping them reach critical habitat and to protect more common species as we seek to make roads safer for Michigan drivers.”

Novak, who spoke about the project on a Talking Michigan Transportation podcast, emphasized the dual importance of wildlife conservation and motorist safety. “Ultimately, we stand to gain by incorporating what we learn into future design standards, so we’re active in our wildlife mitigation efforts, starting in the design phase of a road project,” she said.

MDOT plans to issue a request for proposals this spring to hire a consultant team, marking the first step in implementing this transformative initiative.