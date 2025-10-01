October 01, 2025

Michigan State Trooper Involved in Crash While Responding to Emergency

Lonnie Huhman

DexterPublic Safety

The intersection of Jackson and Wagner roads was closed for nearly three hours on October 1, due to a traffic incident involving a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle.

It was at 8:56 a.m. that Wednesday morning when the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to “Avoid the area of EB Jackson Rd near Wagner Rd in Scio Twp intersection closed due to a traffic incident.”

The Sun Times News connected with MSP Public Affairs to learn more.

MSP said “At approximately 8:20 a.m. this morning, a Michigan State Police trooper from the Brighton Post was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency with lights and sirens activated.”

“The trooper was traveling eastbound on Jackson Road through the intersection of Wagner Avenue in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, when a southbound car hauler on Wagner Road entered the intersection,” MSP said. “The patrol vehicle subsequently collided with the trailer of the hauler.”

The trooper sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the MSP.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. The incident remains under active investigation. No further details are available at this time.

