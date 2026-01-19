Michigan’s License Plates Are Made Behind Prison Walls. A New One Just Rolled Off the Line

Every Michigan license plate begins its life in a correctional facility in Lenawee County. Recently, production began on a new commemorative plate tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Every license plate issued in Michigan is manufactured at Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian. The facility houses the state’s only license plate factory, where incarcerated workers produce more than 1.5 million plates each year for vehicles across Michigan.

Production has begun on a new red, white, and blue license plate commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. The design is part of Michigan’s Legacy Plate series, which modernizes the iconic 1976 bicentennial plate created for the nation’s 200th anniversary. According to state officials, more than 2,500 of the new plates have already been ordered.

The factory is operated by Michigan State Industries, a division of the Michigan Department of Corrections. MSI has run prison-based work programs since 1943, with the goal of helping incarcerated individuals build practical job skills that can be used after release.

“Not only does this work provide Michigan drivers with popular legacy plates but also provides tangible manufacturing skills to incarcerated individuals who are employed in the license plate operation, giving them opportunities for employment upon release,” said Director Heidi E. Washington.

At the Gus Harrison plant, workers are trained in a wide range of industrial tasks. These include machine operation and maintenance, inventory management, shipping and receiving, forklift operation, silkscreen processing, and computer-assisted design. The factory functions much like a commercial manufacturing operation, with strict quality controls and production schedules.

Michigan drivers interested in the new plate can order it online through the Michigan Secretary of State website, when purchasing a vehicle at a dealership, or by scheduling an appointment at a Secretary of State office.

Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections