Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale Passes Through Saline

By Carleen Nelson-Nesvig

Michigan’s US-12 Heritage Trail hosted its annual event that transforms this stretch of road into a treasure hunter’s paradise.

Known as Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale, this event takes place each August, drawing visitors from across the state and beyond to explore over 200 miles of roadside vendors. From New Buffalo, MI, to Detroit, the US-12 Heritage Trail is lined with booths offering everything from antiques and collectibles to homemade jams and garden produce.

Jason Schofield is the organizer and aims to connect people with the heart of Michigan. The sale has been an annual tradition since 2003, attracting hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors.

“Last year, I enhanced and expanded the event by establishing connections with communities, businesses, and organizations,” said Schofield. Most recently, he introduced a new Yard Sale Trail Guide. He mentioned that the booklet was available on the Yard Sale Trail’s Facebook page and acted as a dynamic resource filled with must-see destinations, concurrent events, accommodation options, and eateries.“It’s updated each time there’s an edit or change leading up to the event,” he said. “The booklet acts as a curated guide, offering highlights of what participants can expect to discover along the trail.”

Saline’s Rentschler Farm – National Registry of Historic places

Spanning eight counties in Michigan—Wayne, Washtenaw, Lenawee, Hillsdale, Branch, St. Joseph, Cass, and Berrien—this three-day event celebrates history, community, and the joy of finding hidden gems.

One such gem was discovered by Riley Honson, a University of Michigan graduate and professional artist now living in Philadelphia. In August, Riley visited Saline, Michigan, and his trip coincided with the US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. One of his stops was Rentschler Farms in Saline, where he was immediately drawn to a makeshift gift shop filled with old pictures, portraits, and frames—items that resonated with his artistic soul.

The Longest Garage Sale Vendors at the Farm

Among the displayed items, a portrait of a woman by the fire caught Riley’s attention. Upon closer inspection, he noticed the portrait was housed in a high-quality Turner frame, a name he recognized, and it bore a label referencing DeVoe & Raynolds, a renowned manufacturer. What truly intrigued him, however, was the artist’s signature on the back of the portrait: “Rousseau.” Could it be the work of Henry Rousseau, the famous landscape artist, or Theodore Rousseau, a more recent impressionist known for his valuable works?

Despite knowing that the Turner frame alone was worth more than $100, Riley offered just $30 for the portrait and frame. For him, this find was not merely a financial bargain, it was a treasured link to the artistic legacy he admired.

Volunteers working the event shared that treasures at the sale could be as simple as a glass milk bottle or as inspiring as a soldier’s uniform. The US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale, with its rich history and vibrant community spirit, continues to be a place where such moments are made, and treasures are found.