Michigan’s Wheat Harvest Set a Record. What’s That Mean for Grocery Prices?

Photo: A combine harvests winter wheat and transfers the grain to a wagon. Michigan farmers reported record wheat yields this year, outperforming the national average. Photo by William Reagan

Michigan wheat farmers quietly did something remarkable this year by harvesting a record crop that averaged about 90 bushels per acre, far above the national average of roughly 55 bushels.

That puts Michigan among the top wheat-producing states in the country and well ahead of most places that grow similar crops.

Winter Wheat

Most of Michigan’s crop is winter wheat, which is planted in the fall, survives the winter, and is harvested in early summer. Because it uses fall and spring moisture and starts growing earlier than spring-planted crops, winter wheat tends to produce higher yields in Michigan’s climate, and is a crop that fits the Great Lake State unusually well.

Michigan’s strong showing isn’t just about good weather. Farmers and researchers point to better seed varieties, improved farming practices, and years of research paying off.

Who Gets Michigan’s Wheat?

As for where Michigan’s wheat goes, a significant share stays close to home. Much of it moves to Michigan and Midwest flour mills and food processors in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Some of it flows to other parts of the country when demand shifts, and some is exported through Great Lakes ports to places like Canada and Europe.

Grocery Prices

Unfortunately, record harvests don’t automatically mean cheaper groceries.

Wheat prices are shaped by global markets, not just what happens in Michigan. One state, even a high-performing one, can’t suddenly drive down bread prices nationwide. What strong harvests do instead is help prevent sharper increases by keeping thesupply steady, reduce the risk of shortages, and lower uncertainty for mills and food producers.

That’s one reason why wheat-product prices haven’t dropped at the store. Retail prices for all-purpose flour remained essentially flat in late 2025, according to data from Federal Reserve Economic Data. Wheat prices on commodity markets were also mostly flat or slightly lower over the same period, based on figures tracked by Trading Economics. Processing, transportation, labor, energy costs, and trade policies still play a much larger role in what shows up on grocery receipts.

Bottom Line

So, while record wheat yields won’t make bread suddenly cheaper, they do matter. They can help strengthen local farms, help steady food supplies, and help keep grocery prices from rising faster than they otherwise might.

And even if you never see “Michigan wheat” on a label, it’s almost certainly already on your table.

