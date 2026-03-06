March 06, 2026

Middle School Choirs Bring Home Top Ratings from District 12 Festival

Karen Lambert

MilanSaline

Students from Saline and Milan Middle School choirs performed a diverse repertoire at the District 12 Michigan School Vocal Music Association Junior High and Middle School Choral Festival Thursday March 5, at Belleville High School. Selections ranged from A Patch of Light, a newer composition by Jacob Narverud; to a musical setting of the poem In Flanders Fields and a folk song There’s a Hole in the Bucket. The festival gave students the opportunity to perform two pieces and receive feedback from judges, while other students watched from the audience, creating a learning experience for both performers and listeners. The Milan 6-7-8 Choir and Saline 7th Grade and Girls choirs earned the festival’s highest ranking of Excellent. The Saline 8th Grade Choir earned a Good rating, missing an Excellent rating by just one point. All groups also earned high scores in sight-reading. The Saline Girls Choir and Milan 6-7-8 Choir both received perfect sight-reading scores. The Saline choirs are directed by Eric Floetke, while the Milan choir is directed by Shayla Powell.

Saline Middle School 7th Grade Choir performed Trouble, Fly by Patricia McKernon Runkle and Grow, Little Tree by Andrea Ramsey. Photo by Karen Lambert
Saline Middle School 8th Grade Choir performed In Flanders Fields by Alexander Tilley and The Fox by Blake Richter. Photo by Karen Lambert
Milan Middle School 6-7-8 Choir performed As Astra by Jacob Narverud and A Patch of Light by Jacob Narverud. Photo by Karen Lambert
Saline Middle School Girls Choir performed If it Must Be by Ramsey and There’s a Hole in the Bucket by Blake Richter. Photo by Karen Lambert

