Middle School Choirs Bring Home Top Ratings from District 12 Festival

Students from Saline and Milan Middle School choirs performed a diverse repertoire at the District 12 Michigan School Vocal Music Association Junior High and Middle School Choral Festival Thursday March 5, at Belleville High School. Selections ranged from A Patch of Light, a newer composition by Jacob Narverud; to a musical setting of the poem In Flanders Fields and a folk song There’s a Hole in the Bucket. The festival gave students the opportunity to perform two pieces and receive feedback from judges, while other students watched from the audience, creating a learning experience for both performers and listeners. The Milan 6-7-8 Choir and Saline 7th Grade and Girls choirs earned the festival’s highest ranking of Excellent. The Saline 8th Grade Choir earned a Good rating, missing an Excellent rating by just one point. All groups also earned high scores in sight-reading. The Saline Girls Choir and Milan 6-7-8 Choir both received perfect sight-reading scores. The Saline choirs are directed by Eric Floetke, while the Milan choir is directed by Shayla Powell.