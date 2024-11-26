Milan Area Chamber Annual Christmas Parade: A Day of Festive Fun and Glittering Lights

Photo: Milan Area Chamber of Commerce

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a bang in Milan, Michigan! The Milan Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Annual Christmas Parade, themed “Glittering Lights and Nutcracker Sights,” on Saturday, December 7th. This year’s parade promises to dazzle with enchanting floats and festive spirit, and it’s just the beginning of a day packed with holiday cheer!

A Day of Festivities

The excitement starts bright and early with the 2nd Annual ‘Can’t Catch Me I’m A Gingerbread Man’ FUN RUN/WALK, a family-friendly event perfect for all ages! Whether you’re running or strolling, it’s a fun way to get in the holiday spirit. Registration is from 7:00-7:30 am, and the race will take place from 7:30-9:00 am. Best of all, it’s free and open to the public, so gather your family and friends for some festive exercise to kick off the day.

Sugar Plum Tea: A Sweet Treat for All

From 2:00-3:30 pm, head over to The Center (Milan Senior for Healthy Living) for the First Annual Sugar Plum Tea. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with hot chocolate, a variety of teas, sweet treats, and plenty of photo opportunities. This delightful event is also free and open to the community, making it the perfect way to unwind before the evening’s parade festivities.

Mascot Meet & Greet

Make sure to stop by Tolan Square from 5:15-6:15 pm for the Mascot Meet & Greet! Meet your favorite characters, snap a photo in a festive snow globe, and get ready for the big parade. This event is also free and promises to be a hit for kids and families.

The Grand Finale: The Christmas Parade

At 7:00 pm, it’s time for the star of the day – the Milan Area Chamber Annual Christmas Parade. With the theme “The Nutcracker,” this year’s parade will feature beautifully decorated floats, twinkling lights, and all the magic of the season. Don’t miss the festive procession as it winds down Main Street, bringing joy to everyone along the way.

Live Music and Entertainment

To keep the festive spirit alive, enjoy live music by Unkle Lay Lees in Tolan Square before and after the parade. Their performance will be the perfect soundtrack to get you dancing in the streets as you celebrate the season with family and friends.

Whether you’re a runner, a tea lover, or just looking to enjoy the parade, Milan has something for everyone this holiday season. Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 7th, and come experience the magic of Christmas in Milan—where the lights shine bright and the Nutcracker comes to life.

Don’t miss out—join us for a day filled with fun, festivities, and holiday cheer!