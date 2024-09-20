Milan Area Fire Department Promotes the Importance of Working Smoke Alarms

The official theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, which runs October 6-12, is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you.”

The Milan Area Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12, and this year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you,” which aims to better educate the public about the critical importance of working smoke alarms. According to NFPA, working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a fire by more than half (54 percent).

“Smoke alarms alert people in time to escape a home fire safely, but they have to be working in order to protect people,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign highlights simple but critical steps people can take to ensure that the smoke alarms in their homes are installed, tested, and maintained properly.”

The majority of U.S. home fire deaths occurs in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

In coordination with NFPA, Milan Area Fire Department and local State Farm agent Phillip Cook are encouraging all residents to actively support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by testing all smoke alarms in the home, making sure they’re installed in all needed locations, and replacing them when they are 10 years old. In addition, Phillip Cook recently donated a toolkit of Fire Prevention Week resources to the Milan fire department which includes activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about smoke alarms and other home fire safety and prevention resources.

“Helping people manage the risks of everyday life is a fundamental part of our mission,” said Apsara Sorensen, assistant vice president of Corporate Responsibility at State Farm. “Through our collaboration with NFPA and local fire departments, we are actively working towards increasing awareness about fire prevention.”

The Milan Area Fire Department shared key messages for this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you.”

 Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

 Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

 Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

 Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or don’t respond when tested.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work or you!” visit fpw.org.

Additional Fire Prevention Week resources for children, caregivers, and educators can be found at sparky.org and sparkyschoolhouse.org.

