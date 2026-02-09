Milan Area School Board Members Honored

Five school board members from Milan Area Schools earned awards from the Michigan Association of School Boards in 2025 for their efforts to improve their leadership skills, demonstrating their commitment to student achievement and their own continuous improvement. Awards are earned for classes completed in MASB’s leadership training program, as well as for conference attendance, years of service and leadership activities. Whole boards that achieve and maintain certification status are also recognized.

The Michigan Association of School Boards honored several Milan Area Schools board members in 2025 for their commitment to leadership development. Andrew Cislo received the Level 6 Master Platinum Award along with a Community Relations Specialty Award. Carrie Karvonen-Gutierrez earned both the Level 1 Certified Board Member Award and the Level 2 Award of Merit, as did Gabriel Burdette. Sara Meray and Thomas Faro were each recognized with the Level 3 Award of Distinction for their continued service and professional growth as board members.

MASB’s training and professional development offerings help board members to keep pace with the fast-moving and complex changes in public education. The hours devoted to this training are above and beyond the time members spend at their local meetings, events, and reviewing policies and board packets. Last year, more than 1,800 school board members participated in a training or professional development workshop.

“Working in a school district committed to life-long learning, as exemplified by our Board Members accomplishments within the MASB certification training programs, has been a highlight of my career.” stated Milan Area Schools Superintendent Ryan McMahon. “In 2025, Milan Area Schools was one of only eight districts in Michigan, and the second smallest in student population, to have at least five school board members earn certification. The service, dedication, and time-commitment that our Board members demonstrate is greatly appreciated by the Milan Area Schools community.

“I’ve worked with school boards and public schools for more than 25 years and am always in awe of the commitment of so many members,” said MASB Executive Director Don Wotruba, CAE. “Schools are under exceptional pressure to be innovative and reinvent the way they deliver education. Training equips them with the tools necessary to make the best decisions for Michigan’s schoolchildren. The time they spend being servant leaders and honing their skills is second to none.”

A full overview of the individual and whole-board training levels can be viewed at masb.org/miboardawards.