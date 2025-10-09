Milan Area Schools Appreciate School Meals Being Included in State Budget

Like other school districts around the state, Milan Area Schools (MAS) sounded the alarm over a month ago about the lack of a State Budget. The alarm was finally heard when the Michigan Legislature, as part of its overall $81 billion plan, approved a $24.12 billion education budget to fund K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

Included in the school budget are the Free Meals for All Students program. MAS sent out the message to the community relaying this news. Milan said it has been doing the program over the past few years where “all students will receive a one free breakfast and lunch meal every day.”

In updating the school board about the approved budget, Milan Superintendent Ryan McMahon said of the free meals program being in the budget again…

“We appreciate that,” he said.

In Milan’s message to families, the school district said it appreciated the patience and cooperation of their students and families as they navigated the uncertainty over the past month or so due to a lack of a passed budget.

This meal program began in the 2023 budget. At that time, it was said free school meals save parents valuable time every morning, around $1,000 a year per kid, and ensures no child goes hungry while they learn. It was noted, hungry students lose focus and concentration in class.

Michigan School Meals assures all breakfasts and lunches served to public-school students, grades Pre-K to 12, are free to all children. The program allows all students to eat one breakfast and one lunch for free each day of the entire school year if they choose.