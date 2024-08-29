Milan Area Schools Give Bus Drivers an Increase in Wages

Milan Area Schools has a new contract with its bus drivers and transportation employees for the 2024-2025 school year.

On Aug. 28, the Milan Board of Education met and approved the master agreement with the Milan Area Schools Transportation Association. The updates/changes made to the agreement include an increase in wages.

In addressing the agreement, MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach thanked everyone involved in bringing this agreement together, which he said was done in quick fashion.

Girbach said they are “very excited to get this in place, and get their increases in salaries in place for the start of the school year.”

In the agreement, the drivers and monitors wages go up at each level.

For beginning drivers, the wages go from $18.21 in 2023-2024 to $19.56 for 2024-2025. For second year drivers, the wages go from $19.25 to $20.60 and third year or more they go from $20.40 to $21.75.

For beginning monitors, the wages from 2023-2024 were $12.48 and will go up to $15 while for second year monitors the wages go from $13.27 to $15.66 and for third year or more $14.57 to $16.

Another part of the agreements states transportation employees who are absent two days or less per semester will receive an attendance bonus payable on the first day of February and last pay period of June. Employees who work four or more hours per day will get a $250 bonus and those who work less than four hours will get $150 bonus.