Milan Area Schools Hire New Teachers

With the start of the school year just around the corner, Milan Area Schools (MAS) made a handful of new hires at the August 13 school board meeting, filling a range of teaching roles across the district.

The MAS Board of Education made teacher appointments for an ECSE (Early Childhood Special Education) position, in the 6th Grade ELA (English Language Arts), 8th Grade Math and 1st Grade. School board president Andrew Cislo introduced the decisions at the meeting by saying it’s an exciting time in the summer when there’s a lot of movement with teachers with retirements and new hiring.

All of the hires received a unanimous vote of the board and are effective for the 2025-26 school year.

The first appointment was Abaigeal Collins in the ECSE position. MAS Superintendent Ryan McMahon said they are excited to have her join the team as she is coming back to Michigan from teaching in Utah. She has been a special education teacher at a school district in Utah.

The next was Noah Penrose as a new 8th Grade Math Teacher. McMahon said Penrose is a new teacher as a recent college graduate with student teaching experience. He comes from UP and Northern Michigan University. McMahon said Penrose is eager to start his teaching career in Milan.

The third appointment was Joshua Nowak as a 6th Grade ELA Teacher. Nowak comes to Milan from Tecumseh. McMahon said Nowak is a recent graduate of Central Michigan University and has experience coaching soccer. McMahon said he’s excited to get started in Milan.

The final appointment was Thomas Wall as a First Grade Teacher. Wall is also a CMU graduate, who grew up in Canton. McMahon described Wall as full of energy and a cool guy. He said the kids will love him.

With these hires McMahon said the district is now fully staffed in their certified positions. He said the administrative team has been working hard this summer conducting teacher searches which is an extensive process. He said they are ready to start the year.

Photo of the Milan Area Schools Board of Education during the Aug. 13 meeting. Courtesy of a screenshot from the MAS YouTube channel.