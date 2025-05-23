Milan Area Schools Hires a New Elementary School Principal

Paddock Elementary School’s new Principal brings with her a range of skills and abilities. With the coming retirement of longtime principal Sean DeSarbo, the Milan Area Schools (MAS) Board of Education, after conducting an extensive hiring process, moved forward on May 20 and hired Brandi Ignagni as the new Principal.

In introducing Ignagni to the school board and community, MAS Superintendent Bryan Cislo said they are very excited to have her join the team.

Detailing the hiring process, MAS Assistant Superintendent Ryan McMahon said they put a lot of stock in hiring new staff. He said after an extensive process, which included multiple interviews, getting staff input, and doing tour of the building, they found the candidate they believe is a good fit.

McMahon said Ignagni brings with her a decade of experience in teaching at the elementary and middle school levels as well as work as an instructional coach and educational consultant. He said among the standout things about her is her background and ability in instructional coaching and program implementation.

McMahon described her as a great candidate.

“We’re looking forward to adding her to our team,” he said.

On her LinkedIn page, Ignagni describes herself, in part, this way:

“I am a dedicated instructional leader with a passion for empowering educators, improving teaching practices, and creating impactful learning environments across the PK–12 continuum. With extensive experience in teaching, coaching, curriculum development, and professional learning facilitation, I specialize in helping educators grow their practice and meet the diverse needs of all students.”



“My work includes supporting early childhood, elementary, and secondary educators through instructional coaching, data-informed planning, and the implementation of culturally responsive and inclusive practices. I regularly lead professional learning communities, guide educators in refining instruction through classroom observation and feedback cycles, and support school-wide systems that promote student engagement and academic success.”



“I also collaborate on curriculum design, assessment alignment, and behavior support systems, ensuring that strategies are research-based and developmentally appropriate. Whether coaching new teachers or mentoring experienced staff, I focus on sustainable change, reflective practice, and strong educator relationships.”

Photo of Brandi Ignagni courtesy of LinkedIn