Milan Area Schools Invest in Mental Health with the Be Nice. Program

Milan Area Schools embrace mental health education with the transformative be nice. program, fostering awareness and positivity district-wide.

Photo: Milan High School be nice. Student Liaisons & the sand trays they put together for the elementary students. Photo by Elise Hill

Milan Area Schools are taking significant strides to address mental health awareness and education through the implementation of the be nice. program. Funded by an $18,000 mental health grant and an additional $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation of Monroe County, this district-wide initiative aims to foster a positive school climate and support the mental well-being of students and staff alike.

The be nice. program, developed by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, is an evidence-based approach to behavioral and mental health education for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Its goals include:

Increasing mental health awareness and resources for staff, students, and parents

Reducing behavioral referrals and bullying incidents

Promoting suicide prevention behaviors

Strengthening school connectedness

Creating a more positive school climate

Milan Middle School be nice. Student & Staff Liaisons (Kyle McIntosh, Sophia Kleyla, Lindsay Kutschman & Sierra Moran) & the blankets they made for area cancer patients. Photo by Elise Hill

Dedicated Leadership Across the District

Under the leadership of District Social Worker Elise Hill and Assistant Superintendent Ryan McMahon, 12 staff members representing all four Milan Area Schools buildings have been trained as be nice. liaisons. The district also boasts an enthusiastic team of 30 student liaisons, with 15 representatives from both the middle and high schools. These liaisons are actively involved in spreading awareness and implementing activities throughout the year.

Milan Middle & High School Student and Staff Liaisons at the be nice. Mental Health Symposium at Ford Field. Photo by Elise Hill

Highlights of Be Nice. Activities

This year, the be nice. program has already made a tangible impact through various initiatives:

Student and staff liaisons attended a mental health symposium at Ford Field to enhance their understanding of mental health issues.

Middle school student liaisons created blankets for local cancer patients, spreading kindness in the community.

High school liaisons prepared sand trays for elementary students, aiding social-emotional learning.

Campaigns like “Be the ‘I’ in Nice” and “I AM” emphasized personal accountability and empowerment.

Informational posters were placed throughout school buildings to provide mental health resources and support.

Paddock Elementary Social Worker, Rachel Staley and Social Work Intern, Hallie Dykstra show off the I AM showcase students filled with positive character traits. Photo by Elise Hill

Looking Ahead

The district has ambitious plans to expand the program further, with future activities including:

Mental health awareness weeks and themed days to spark conversations about mental health.

A visit from author Maria Dismondy, who will share her insights on social-emotional learning.

The creation of kindness walls and other engaging projects to inspire positivity and resilience.

A Commitment to Mental Health

The Milan Area Schools’ partnership with the be nice. program reflects the district’s commitment to improving mental health education and creating a supportive environment for all. By equipping staff, students, and parents with the tools to address mental health challenges, the district is fostering a culture of kindness, connection, and awareness that will benefit the entire community.