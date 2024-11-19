Milan Area Schools Non-Union Staffers Get a Pay Raise

The Milan Area Schools Board of Education moved forward earlier this month to give various school district staff members pay raises.

At the Nov. 13 school board meeting the board approved putting in place some pay increases along with salary schedules for various employees. These decisions were for district administrators, building administrators, directors, managers, supervisors, central office staff, technology staff, mechanics/transportation office staff, Paddock Early Childhood Center Staff, and Adult/Community Education Office Staff, and Laundry staff.

MAS Superintendent Bryan Girbach said these latest pay adjustments were for non-union staff people in Milan schools. Over this past year new contracts were agreed upon with the union groups representing the teachers, support staff, bus drivers and cafeteria staff. With the union agreements in place Milan schools use those to help set pay agreements with non-union staff.

On average, the majority of the non-union staffers received a 3 percent raise. Others received a raise comparable to other districts and market value.

Girbach said they work very hard to treat non-union the same as union.