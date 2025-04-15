Milan Baseball Split Their Two Decisions Last Week 

Written by Tonya Ronayne

A sixth-inning surge helped the Milan baseball team edge out Riverview 3–2 in a tightly contested matchup Tuesday April 8.

Trailing by a run entering the bottom of the sixth, Milan sparked a rally led by a key RBI single from Kameron Ackley, scoring Larry Shock III and knotting the game at 2–2.

K.Ackley advanced to second on the throw, setting the stage for L. Shock III to lay down a bunt. The play resulted in a fielder’s choice, with Kirk Demars Jr. out at home, but Milan’s momentum continued.

Earlier in the inning, K. Demars Jr. gave the Big Reds a spark with a triple to left field, setting up the scoring opportunity.

Defensively, Milan held strong thanks to Cameron Dessellier, who pitched 4.2 innings, giving up just two runs on two hits while striking out four. Zach Straub earned the win in relief, closing out the final 2.1 innings with one strikeout and no earned runs.

Shock III led the Milan offense with a double and a stolen base, while K Demars Jr. added a triple and scored a run.

Ackley chipped in with a single, an RBI, and a stolen base. Milan

totaled three hits, three runs, and capitalized on four Riverview errors.

Milan’s put up a strong fight Friday night April 10 but came up short in a 2-0 loss to Flat Rock.

Pitcher Kirk Demars Jr. turned in an impressive complete game, allowing just two hits and one earned run over seven innings while striking out four.

The Big Reds had a chance to rally in the seventh, putting runners on second and third after

Nickson Smith broke up the no-hitter with a single. But Flat Rock’s reliever shut the door with three straight strikeouts.

Despite the loss, Milan’s defense and pitching kept them in the game from start to finish.

Photos by Kelly Faro