Milan Basketball Improves Scoring, but still falls to Riverview

The Milan Boys Basketball traveled to Riverview Community High School on January 30 to take on the Pirates. It was a game that would see the Big Reds lose, but also see them continuing to improve.

The final score was 84-49. Milan’s leading Scorer was Landon Talladay with 19 points and 11 rebounds with Elijah Blackmon netting 11 points, Vincent Bodziak with 6 points, Kingston Webster with 5 points, and Tanner Lambers, Ryan Hatfield, Zach Farmer and Jayden Lasyone all getting 2 points apiece.

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Bill Eaddy.

Eaddy said some of the positives of the game were Milan scored 49 points, which is an improvement. Of Talladay’s play this season, Eaddy said “Landon has been playing outstanding basketball on both ends of the floor.”

“At this point in the season we are just trying to encourage improvement from game to game,” Eaddy said. “We are playing some of our younger players to gain some confidence playing at the varsity level also. We also are trying to be at our highest level of play when we play in the districts state tournament in a couple of weeks.”

Photos by Stephen Cook