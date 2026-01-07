January 07, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Big Reds Boys Basketball gets a Good Win

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan Big Reds Boys Basketball gets a Good Win

The Milan Big Red Varsity Boys Basketball team defeated St. Mary Catholic Central on Tuesday, January 6, putting their overall record to 2-7.

The final score was Milan 49 SMCC 44.

Milan was led in scoring by Landon Talladay with 17 points and Zach Farmer at 13 points.

Here are the rest of the scorers for Milan:

Elijah Blackmon 2 points

Tanner Lambers 4 points

Ryan Hatfield 5 points

Jayden Lasyone 1 point

Will Kliber 7 points

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Bill Eaddy to ask about the game.

Eaddy said, “Our team executed the game plan and a lot of people contributed to the win. It was a good team effort tonight. Our intensity in the game was much better.”  

He said the team is led by the seniors, who are the most experienced players.

“We have eight players getting their first varsity experience this year and three seniors and one Junior Tanner Lambers who have played at the varsity level,” Eaddy said. “We are learning what it takes to win at the varsity level.” 

Photo: Milan’s Landon Talladay with ball. Archive Photo by Kelly Faro

Milan Area Schools, Milan Big Reds Basketball, Milan High School

Latest articles

Milan Big Reds Boys Basketball gets a Good Win

Lonnie Huhman

Michigan Lottery Tops $1 Billion for Schools — Again

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com