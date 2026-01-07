Milan Big Reds Boys Basketball gets a Good Win

The Milan Big Red Varsity Boys Basketball team defeated St. Mary Catholic Central on Tuesday, January 6, putting their overall record to 2-7.

The final score was Milan 49 SMCC 44.

Milan was led in scoring by Landon Talladay with 17 points and Zach Farmer at 13 points.

Here are the rest of the scorers for Milan:

Elijah Blackmon 2 points

Tanner Lambers 4 points

Ryan Hatfield 5 points

Jayden Lasyone 1 point

Will Kliber 7 points

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Bill Eaddy to ask about the game.

Eaddy said, “Our team executed the game plan and a lot of people contributed to the win. It was a good team effort tonight. Our intensity in the game was much better.”

He said the team is led by the seniors, who are the most experienced players.

“We have eight players getting their first varsity experience this year and three seniors and one Junior Tanner Lambers who have played at the varsity level,” Eaddy said. “We are learning what it takes to win at the varsity level.”

Photo: Milan’s Landon Talladay with ball. Archive Photo by Kelly Faro