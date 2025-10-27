Milan Big Reds Sports Recap, Oct 19-25, 2025

Some of the Big Reds will be seeing postseason play.

Big Reds Volleyball Moving Towards Playoffs

Madison Slack and Lana Pacholke go for a block. Photo by Stephen Cook

Coach Sarah Eliason and her Milan Girls Volleyball team are moving toward their playoff season. After impressive Huron League wins over Monroe Jefferson and Airport Senior, the Big Reds took on Salem, a Division One team from the Kensington Valley League, to begin the month of October. Milan won in straight sets 25-10, 25-21, and 25-23. Next up was the Huron League Tournament that ran through mid-October.

The Big Reds started strong with another straight set victory, beating Flat Rock on October 6 to start the tourney. Two days later, Milan ran into their toughest competition of the season, losing in straight sets to Monroe St. Mary’s. A week later, the girls bounced back for a victory over New Boston Huron, 25-22, 25-15, and 25-12.

That weekend saw the Big Reds compete in the Skyline Eagles Invitational. They tied Lansing Catholic in an opening match, splitting two sets and then defeated Holly 25-15 and 25-23. Detroit Renaissance proved to be a tall challenge over two matches. Milan lost the first match in straight sets, 25-17 and 25-22, but then forced a fifth set in a deciding match. Milan won the first set 25-21 with Renaissance emerging victorious 25-18 and 15-9.

On October 21, Milan took on a tough Dearborn Divine Child team at home. This was a grinder with the Big Reds losing the opening set 25-16, but then coming back to take two in a row, 26-24 and 25-14. Divine Child clawed back in set four 25-11 to force a decisive fifth set. The Big Reds captured that fifth set 15-11 for the match win.

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard visited Milan on October 23. Milan gave up the first set 25-19 and then won three straight 25-15, 25-14, and 25-21. Entering the last week of October, the Big Reds have a solid 16-8-1 record with a lot more volleyball to play. First up will be the Milan Tri Meet against Dundee and Ann Arbor Huron on October 30. Then, to start November, the District playoffs start with Milan looking to build on a successful regular season.

Laila Frye with the dig for Milan. Photo by Stephen Cook

Wilson and McDaniel Qualify For States in Cross Country

Amerie Wilson and Kaily McDaniel qualified for the Division 2 Girls State Championship in the MHSAA Regionals on Saturday, October 25, at Lake Erie Metropark. Wilson finished 7th in a season best 19:44 and McDaniel followed with a PR 20:30 in 15th place. The two seniors will now compete as individuals at the Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Saturday, November 1 in the Division 2 State Finals. The Milan girls finished 7th out of 11 teams. Other contributors included Madison Lancaster (22:52, 49th), Angelina Wilson (24:18, 62nd), Callie Bartholomay (26:07, 72nd), and Keira Pinnow (26:53, 75th).

The Milan boys concluded their season at Regionals. Mason Martin again led the way in 17:49 and 39th place. Dylan Penzien (19:06, 60th) and Cameron Garcia (19:36, 67th) continued with steady performances. Other finishers for Milan were Aidan Gagnon (21:10, 85th), Andrew Kingman (21:36, 88th), and Hank Bobicz (23:05, 90th). The boys finished 7th out of 11 teams.

Earlier in the month, the Big Reds competed in the Huron League Championships at Willow Metropark in New Boston. The girls team finished in 4th place and the boys in 7th place. Amerie Wilson led the girls with a third place time of 20:03 with Kaily McDaniel clocking 20:51 for eighth. Mason Martin paced the boys in tenth place with a time of 17:15.

Milan Football Ends Season on High Note

At the start of summer practices, every high school team has the goal of reaching the playoffs. Milan did not reach that goal this year, but they did finish their season with a win. On Friday, the Big Reds travelled to Eaton Rapids and came away with a 16-14 victory.

The game was a tight one all night. Cam Dessellier started the Milan scoring with a 1 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Charlie Brown added the PAT. Milan added another score in the second quarter, a 6 yard run by Shawn Ballard. The two point conversion failed, leaving the Big Reds with a 13-7 halftime lead. After a scoreless third quarter, Charlie Brown was successful on a 17 yard fourth quarter field goal to provide the winning margin.

This was junior Cam Dessellier’s night. He rushed 22 times for 108 yards and was 12 of 22 through the air for 138 yards. He had a lot of help though from his teammates. Ballard ran 8 times for 28 yards and a touchdown. JJ Woods added one carry for 15 yards. In addition to his clutch kicking, Brown had 2 carries for 22 yards and caught 2 balls for 17 yards. Dessellier threw to six different receivers with Offerman leading the way with 5 catches for 58 yards. Ballard added 2 for 28 yards.

The prior week saw Milan lose a tough one on the road, 33-28 to Carleton Airport. Milan led 28 to 27 entering the fourth quarter, but Airport pushed one across for the close victory. The combination of Dessellier and Offerman were the story for the Big Reds in this one. Desseliier completed 12 of 23 for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Offerman, one for 56 yards and the other for 25 yards. Leland Varney had an 18 yard touchdown catch. For the game, Offerman had 9 catches for 142 yards. Ballard added 2 for 22 yards. Dessellier also rushed for 112 yards on 9 carries. He had a 72 yard touchdown run. Charlie Brown provided solid kicking along with 5 carries for 48 yards.

Milan finished their season with a record of 2-7, playing tough competition in the Huron League. Credit goes to the seniors for grinding out a difficult season- always showing up ready to play. In addition to Offerman, Brown, Varney, and Ballard, big contributions came from Donnie Harkness, Alex Hopkins, Alex Hamden, and Rodney Mullins in the trenches for the Big Reds. Next season looks promising with the return of Dessellier and a solid group of underclassmen.

Milan Swim and Dive Celebrates Senior Night

And, the Big Reds completed their 26th straight year undefeated in dual meets in the Huron League. On the night, Milan defeated Grosse Ile 122.5 to 63.5, winning eleven of the twelve races. Naturally, the seniors were instrumental in the victory.

Mary Kate Wayne won the 100 Fly and the 100 Breaststroke and was part of the winning 200 Medley Relay. Lila McKenna won the 200 and 500 Freestyle; Kelsie Gillay took the 50 Freestyle. Sara Mitchell was victorious in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Backstroke. Mitchell and Gillay joined Wayne in the 200 Medley Relay.

Four other seniors had strong nights. Virginia Heikka placed sixth in the 100 Freestyle and seventh in the 50. Bri Pumfrey was fifth in both the 100 Fly and the 500 Freestyle. Peyton Bergstrom took third in the 100 Backstroke. Lyric Lowry swam the 50 Freestyle and contributed in the relays. Pumfrey was part of the second place 400 Freestyle relay along with McKenna and Mitchell. Heikka joined Wayne and Gillay in the second place 200 Freestyle Relay team.

Those seniors have been part of three Huron League Championship teams and have led Milan to two finishes in the top five at States. On October 18, the Big Reds travelled to Holland for the All Division MISCA Invitational, where 98 teams competed in the pool where the State Championships will be held in November. The girls turned in several season best times against the best swimmers in Michigan. Mary Kate Wayne had a personal best in the 200 Individual Medley and the 400 Freestyle Relay team of Lila McKenna, Avery Hovatter, Wayne, and Evelyn Gill lowered their season best by three seconds.

Next up for Milan is the Huron League Championship from October 30 through November 1. The Big Reds will be competing for their 26th straight Huron League title.