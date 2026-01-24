Milan Bowlers Go Up Against Riverview

In a matchup at Station 300 in Saline on January 21, the Milan Big Reds took on the Pirates from Riverview. The Milan girls took a victory while the boys stumbled to a loss.

The Milan Girls Varsity Bowling stunned Riverview, 27-3. The Lady Big Reds started out strong rolling a 168 in the first Baker game then a 173 in the second to take all ten points to begin their run, 10-0.

Milan worked to keep things close as the lanes began to transition. In the first set of singles, Ashley Reutter (112) and Maggie Smith (202) both won their points. The team also won four series points with assistance from Teresa Tomaszewski, Kenleigh Vandergrift and a split effort between Savannah Michalak and Brooke Hildebrandt. The Lady Big Reds had increased their lead, 16-3.

Milan then put it in high gear and everyone won their point in the second set of singles. Scores from Ashley Reutter (138) Teresa Tomaszewski (137), Kenleigh Vandergrift (199), and Maggie Smith (187) and a split game from Savannah Michalak and Brooke Hiderbrandt (103) also won four high series points. The team also won two points in the combined singles for Milan to take the win, 27-3.

Notable Game: Maggie Smith, 202.

On the other lanes, the Milan Boys Varsity Bowling lost to Riverview, 21-9.

The Big Reds started out slow with a loss in the first Baker game then rallied back in the second Baker game rolling a 187 win four points. Their win, along with having the high Baker series afforded the team the lead, 6-4.

In the first set of singles the team lost their line and Brady Crawford (177) was the only one to win his point. With Riverview winning four singles points along with high series, they took over the lead 12-7.

In the second set of singles Milan couldn’t gain ground. In this round Mason Robers (177) and Carter Reynolds (172) won their points however, Riverview fought to keep their lead by winning three singles points and the four points for high series. Riverview also gained two additional points for combined regular series to bring the final score to 21-9 for the win.

The photos and information were provided by Yvonne Smith.