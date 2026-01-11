Milan Bowlers Rally for Wins

The Milan High School Girls and Boys Varsity Bowling Teams both rallied for wins over St. Mary Catholic Central (SMCC) on January 6, at Flat Rock Lanes.

Described as a nail biter, the Lady Big Reds made their move during singles to take down SMCC, after starting out losing both Baker games with SMCC taking all of the available ten points to take the lead early on, 10-0.

There were some clutch plays along with a strong team effort that helped lead to the Big Reds coming back. In the first and second set of singles, Savannah Michalek, Kenleigh Vandergrift, and Maggie Smith all won their point. The team was able to also take four points for a high series with assistance by Teresa Tomaszewski and Jayde Swope, bringing the Big Reds.

Standout moments saw Vandergrift converting the 5-10 split in the ninety frame to position her to win a point in game 2 while Smith clutched up with three strikes and a seven pin fill covering the 9th and 10th frames to win her point in game 2 by four pins thereby securing team series points and team totals to push Milan ahead for the win.

In Game 1, Smith bowled a 221 and had a 409 Series.

On the boys’ side of the matchup with SMCC, the Big Reds bowling team also rallied to take down SMCC. The Big Reds had a strong showing in their two Baker games taking all of the available 10 points to set the pace of the meet, 10-0. In the first set of singles, Mason Roberts, Carter Reynolds, Anson Chidester, Ben Avery and Brady Crawford all won their point and captured four points for high series.

Carter Reynolds, Drew Biederman, and Anson Chidester won their points in the second set of singles with the team taking another four points for high series. Milan also captured two points for combined singles series to win the meet, 28-2.

The information and photos for this story are courtesy of Yvonne Smith