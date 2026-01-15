Milan Bowlers take on New Boston Huron

The Milan Varsity Bowlers split a pair with the boys’ team coming up a little short while the girls’ team clinched a solid win on January 12, at the Flat Rock Lanes.

The Milan Big Reds Varsity Bowling team lost to New Boston Huron, 21-9 with the Milan Lady Big Reds Varsity Bowling team winning over New Boston Huron, 19-11.

The Big Reds came close to winning the first Baker game, but couldn’t hold on allowing the Chiefs to take all ten points to set the pace of the meet, 10-0. In the first set of singles, Mason Roberts and Anson Chidester won their points to get Milan on the board, 17-2.

In the second set of singles Anson Chidester, Ben Avery, and Brady Crawford gained their points and with assistance from Drew Biederman and Mason Roberts, the team captured another four points for high series.

Unfortunately their run was too late, allowing New Boston to take the win, 21-9.

Notable Games and Series for the boys included:

Ben Avery: 211 game

Brady Crawford, 255 game, 448 series

In the girls’ matchup, the Lady Big Reds tied the first Baker game then dominated the lanes in the second Baker to take eight points to set the pace of the meet, 8-2.

Milan knew that their job was not finished and needed to keep New Boston Huron at bay. In the first set of singles, Teresa Tomaszewski and Maggie Smith won their points allowing Milan to maintain their lead, 10-9.

In the second set of singles Teresa Tomaszewski, Kenleigh Vandergrift, and Maggie Smith gained their points, and with assistance from Savannah Michalek and Brooke Hildebrandt, the team captured another four points for high series.

The team also won two points in the combined singles for Milan to take the win, 19-11.

A Notable Game for the girls included:

Kenleigh Vandergrift: 210 game (five strikes in a row)

Milan will head to Super Bowl for the Mark Voight Memorial Bowling tournament hosted by Plymouth Christian Academy at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 18th.

This information along with the photos was compiled with the help of Yvonne Smith.