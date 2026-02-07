Milan Bowlers Take On the Jets from Airport

The Milan Girls Varsity Bowling team powered past Carleton Airport while the Boys Bowling team fell to the Jets in a match up at Flat Rock Lanes on February 2. It was senior night for the Big Reds.

The Milan Girls won by a score of 21.5 to 8.5.

The Lady Big Reds started the meet with a win in the first Baker game rolling a 177. Milan tried to keep up in the second game but could only grab totals points by 3 pins to take the lead, 6-4.

Milan worked the lanes to squeeze out two wins and a tie in the first set of singles. Games by Ashley Reutter (169) and Savannah Michalak (136) gained each a point along with a tie by Kenleigh Vandergrift (154) to secure half a point. Team efforts from Maggie Smith (194) and Teresa Tomaszewski (130) allowed the team to take four series points to increase their lead over the Lady Jets, 12.5-6.5.

The Lady Big Reds kept their focus and continued to work. Points won by games from Ashley Reutter (184), Teresa Tomaszewski (137), and Maggie Smith (180) gave Milan the winning points. Team efforts from Savannah Michalak (137) and Kenleigh Vandergrift (146) allowed the team to take four series points. The team also captured two combined singles to increase their winning lead, 21.5 to 8.5.

The Milan Boys Varsity Bowlers found themselves outmatched against Airport, who won by a score of 25-5.

The Big Reds started the meet finding themselves behind Airport after both Baker games, allowing the Jets to take the lead, 10-0.

In the first set of singles, games from Anson Chidester (151) and Carter Edwards (205) afforded the team two points. Airport won seven points to increase their lead to 17-2.

In the second set of singles games from Drew Biederman (168), Anson Chidester (156), and Carter Reynolds (138) each won their points. Airport remains undefeated with the win, 25-5.

Honorable Score: Carter Edwards, 205

Photo: Group pic for Senior Night

The information and photos were provided by Yvonne Smith.