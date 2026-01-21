Milan Bowling Dominates Jefferson

The Milan Girls and Boys Varsity Bowling Teams defeated the Jefferson bowlers in a matchup on January 19, at the Monroe Sport Center.

The Lady Big Reds started out strong rolling a 145 in the first Baker game then a 158 in the second to take ten points to begin their run, 10-0.

Milan kept their focus and began to make moves. In the first set of singles, Savannah Michalak (155), Kenleigh Vandergrift (143) and Maggie Smith (252) winning their point. The team also won four series points with assistance from Ashley Reutter and a split effort between Teresa Tomaszewski and Brooke Hildebrandt. Once the dust had settled, the Lady Big Reds had increased their lead, 17-2.

Milan did not let up and in the second set of singles with Teresa Tomaszewski (148), Kenleigh Vandergrift (189), and Maggie Smith (173) won their points. Assistance from Ashley Reutter and Savannah Michalak allowed the team to capture another four points for high series.

The team also won two points in the combined singles for Milan to take the win, 26-4.

A notable game and series came from Maggie Smith: 252 game, 425 series.

In their matchup, the Milan Boys started out hot to win the first Baker game rolling a 200. They kept the momentum going scoring a 161 game to take all ten points to earn the lead, 10-0.

In the first set of singles, Ben Avery (161), Anson Chidester (193), and Brady Crawford (180) each won their points. Assistance came from Mason Roberts and Carter Reynolds to take series points pushing Milan further ahead, 17-2.

In the second set of singles the Milan Big Reds didn’t hold back. This round Anson Chidester (147), Carter Reynolds (141), Drew Biederman (203), and Brady Crawford (230) won their points. Ben Avery assisted, allowing the team to capture another four points for high series. The Big Reds gained two additional points for combined regular series to bring the final score to 27-3 for the win.

Two notable games and series came from:

Drew Biederman: 203 game

Brady Crawford: 230 game, 410 series

