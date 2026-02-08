February 08, 2026

Milan Boys Basketball Can’t Keep Up with SMCC and Flat Rock

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Big Reds dropped two tough ones this past week against Monroe St Mary’s Catholic Central and Flat Rock.

On Feb. 3, Milan traveled to St Mary’s Catholic Central. The final score had SMCC wining in a close one 42-36 over the Big Reds.

Milan was led Landon Talladay, with 20 points 12 rebounds while Jaden Lasyone had 7 points, Jeremiah Woods scored 4 points, Zach Farmer had 3 points and Elijah Blackmon scored 2 points. 

Milan Coach Bill Eaddy described the game as being back and forth, up until the last 60 seconds when SMCC pulled away.

“Both teams played hard,” Eaddy said.

On Feb. 6, the Big Reds then took on Flat Rock at home where Milan scored 38 to Flat Rock’s 59.

This time Milan was led by Blackmon with 12 points with Talladay getting 9 points, Farmer with 6 points, Woods points, Vincent Bodziak 4 points and Lucas Pustulka 2 points. 

Photos are Archive Pics by Stephen Cook

