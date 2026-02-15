February 15, 2026

Milan Boys Basketball Drop Two at Home

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Big Reds took a couple of hard losses at home this past week against Grosse Ile and New Boston Huron.

Milan hosted Grosse Ile on Feb. 10. Grosse Ile outscored the Big Reds 71 to 58. A bright spot however was the home team had a better balanced scoring attack.

The Big Reds were led in scoring by Landon Talladay who had 12 points, Will Kliber had 11 points, Jayden Lasyone and Lukas Pustalka had 9 points apiece, Ryan Hatfield had 7 points, Zach Farmer had 6 points, Jeremiah Woods and Elijah Blackmon had 2 points apiece. 

Milan Coach Bill Eaddy said “The team played competitively in the first half with the score at half time 20-28. The team had better balanced scoring in this game, which was encouraging.”

However, on Feb. 13, Milan dropped a tough one to New Boston Huron 60 to 33 at home on senior night.

Milan was led by Farmer, who shot the ball well from 3 with four makes and 12 points, Talladay had 6 points, Alex Watson had 6 points, Lasyone and Blackmon had 3 points a piece, Vincent Bodziak had 2 points and Kliber had 1 point. 

Photos by Stephen Cook

