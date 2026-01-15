Milan Boys Basketball Drops One to Grosse Ile

In a game that saw the leading scorer injure his ankle and a sophomore make his first start on varsity, the Milan Big Reds boys basketball team lost 75-46 to Grosse Ile in an away game on January 13.

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Bill Eaddy after the game.

Milan was led by Landon Talladay with 19 points, but he went down with an ankle sprain in the third quarter. As of Jan. 14, Eaddy said they currently didn’t know how serious the injury was and Talladay was set to see the doctor that day.

Milan is set to play in New Boston on Jan. 16.

Another big moment in the game was Milan sophomore Jayden Lasyone making his first start on varsity. Lasyone was the second leading scorer with 9 points. When asked about this development, Eaddy said “We have been as a staff monitoring Jayden’s progress on JV and we wanted to give him a chance on varsity and he played well enough to continue to play on varsity as a starter.”

Milan’s scoring was rounded out by Will Kliber and Tanner Lambers with each scoring 5 points, Ryan Hatfield and Kingston Webster with 3 points apiece and Vince Bodziak with 2 points.

Looking at areas where they need to improve, Eaddy said, “We need to handle defensive pressure better and limit our turnovers.”

Photo: Archival Photo by Kelly Faro