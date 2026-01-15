January 15, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Boys Basketball Drops One to Grosse Ile

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan Boys Basketball Drops One to Grosse Ile

In a game that saw the leading scorer injure his ankle and a sophomore make his first start on varsity, the Milan Big Reds boys basketball team lost 75-46 to Grosse Ile in an away game on January 13.

The Sun Times News followed up with Milan Coach Bill Eaddy after the game.

Milan was led by Landon Talladay with 19 points, but he went down with an ankle sprain in the third quarter. As of Jan. 14, Eaddy said they currently didn’t know how serious the injury was and Talladay was set to see the doctor that day.

Milan is set to play in New Boston on Jan. 16. 

Another big moment in the game was Milan sophomore Jayden Lasyone making his first start on varsity. Lasyone was the second leading scorer with 9 points. When asked about this development, Eaddy said “We have been as a staff monitoring Jayden’s progress on JV and we wanted to give him a chance on varsity and he played well enough to continue to play on varsity as a starter.” 

Milan’s scoring was rounded out by Will Kliber and Tanner Lambers with each scoring 5 points, Ryan Hatfield and Kingston Webster with 3 points apiece and Vince Bodziak with 2 points.

Looking at areas where they need to improve, Eaddy said, “We need to handle defensive pressure better and limit our turnovers.” 

Photo: Archival Photo by Kelly Faro

Milan Area Schools, Milan Big Reds Basketball, Milan boys basketball, Milan High School

Latest articles

Milan Boys Basketball Drops One to Grosse Ile

Lonnie Huhman

Chelsea Passes Minor Council Rule Amendments

Matt Rosentreter

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com