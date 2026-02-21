Milan Boys Basketball Sticks to the Plan and has a Complete Game

The Milan Boys Varsity Basketball team got a win this past week after facing off against Jefferson and Allen Park Cabrini.

On Feb. 17, Milan took on the Jefferson Bears in an away game that saw the Big Reds losing 67 to 46.

Milan was led by Landon Talladay with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Will Kliber with 12 points, Also contributing were Elijah Blackmon and Lucas Pustulka with 4 points apiece and Tanner Lambers, Jeremiah Woods, Kingston Webster and Jayden Lasyone with 2 points apiece.

The game saw Milan give some of its younger players the opportunity to help lead the team. The Sun Times News (STN) asked Milan Coach Bill Eaddy about the match-up.

“I started three sophomores and we were in the game within three points in the fourth quarter,” Eaddy said. “The team played hard for four quarters and followed the game plan.”

A different result came on Feb. 20 in a home game, with Milan defeating Allen Park Cabrini 71-66.

Milan was again led in scoring by Talladay with 21 points and 12 rebounds while the rest of the team stepped up even more to balance out the scoring. Blackmon and Will Kliber both had 11 points apiece, Henry Kliber and Wyatt Hurd had 8 points apiece, Lasyone had 6 points, Pustulka 5 points and Ryan Hatfield had 1 point.

Eaddy said Milan “played its first complete game of the season on offense and defense.”

Photo 1: Landon Talladay leads Milan in scoring. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 2: Will Kliber takes a shot. Photo by Stephen Cook

Photo 3: Elijah Blackmon looking for an opening. Photo by Stephen Cook