Milan Boys Swim and Dive Defeat Detroit County Day

The Milan Boys Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted Detroit Country Day on February 3 and brought home the win by a score of 113 to 54.

Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, said they won 7 of the 12 events and “swam very well.”

The winners included:

Medley Relay of Tadas Zukovskis, Cameron Garcia, Jameson McShane and Dylan Nichols

200 Free: Alec Markham

200 IM Zukovskis

Diving: Caleb Furlong

500 free: Ian Satterly

100 Back: Zukovskis

400 Free Relay: Zukovskis, Markham, Nichols and Cameron Garcia

Others performing well included:

Ryan Johnson

Kolecton Tolfree

Landon Brice

Joe Bilyk

Reed Neuvirth

Cory Tumusiime

Cedric Tumusiime

Dylan Penzien

Owen Stripp

Jonathon Ringbloom

Hank Bobicz

Stevie Garcia

Andrew Hornicak

Ethan Rice

Heikka told the Sun Times News, “We keep working hard and are showing constant improvement. It is a long season and the boys have a great attitude despite all the hard work they are putting in.”

Photos by Stephen Cook