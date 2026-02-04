Milan Boys Swim and Dive Defeat Detroit County Day

The Milan Boys Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted Detroit Country Day on February 3 and brought home the win by a score of 113 to 54.
Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, said they won 7 of the 12 events and “swam very well.”
The winners included:
- Medley Relay of Tadas Zukovskis, Cameron Garcia, Jameson McShane and Dylan Nichols
- 200 Free: Alec Markham
- 200 IM Zukovskis
- Diving: Caleb Furlong
- 500 free: Ian Satterly
- 100 Back: Zukovskis
- 400 Free Relay: Zukovskis, Markham, Nichols and Cameron Garcia
Others performing well included:
- Ryan Johnson
- Kolecton Tolfree
- Landon Brice
- Joe Bilyk
- Reed Neuvirth
- Cory Tumusiime
- Cedric Tumusiime
- Dylan Penzien
- Owen Stripp
- Jonathon Ringbloom
- Hank Bobicz
- Stevie Garcia
- Andrew Hornicak
- Ethan Rice
Heikka told the Sun Times News, “We keep working hard and are showing constant improvement. It is a long season and the boys have a great attitude despite all the hard work they are putting in.”
Photos by Stephen Cook