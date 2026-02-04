February 04, 2026

Milan Boys Swim and Dive Defeat Detroit County Day

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Boys Varsity Swim and Dive team hosted Detroit Country Day on February 3 and brought home the win by a score of 113 to 54. 

Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, said they won 7 of the 12 events and “swam very well.”

The winners included:

  • Medley Relay of Tadas Zukovskis, Cameron Garcia, Jameson McShane and Dylan Nichols
  • 200 Free: Alec Markham
  • 200 IM Zukovskis
  • Diving: Caleb Furlong
  • 500 free: Ian Satterly
  • 100 Back: Zukovskis
  • 400 Free Relay: Zukovskis, Markham, Nichols and Cameron Garcia

Others performing well included:

  • Ryan Johnson
  • Kolecton Tolfree
  • Landon Brice
  • Joe Bilyk
  • Reed Neuvirth
  • Cory Tumusiime
  • Cedric Tumusiime
  • Dylan Penzien
  • Owen Stripp
  • Jonathon Ringbloom
  • Hank Bobicz
  • Stevie Garcia
  • Andrew Hornicak
  • Ethan Rice

Heikka told the Sun Times News, “We keep working hard and are showing constant improvement.  It is a long season and the boys have a great attitude despite all the hard work they are putting in.”

Photos by Stephen Cook

