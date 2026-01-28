January 27, 2026

Milan Boys Swim and Dive Team Earn Best Times at County Meet

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Swim and Dive Team competed in the Monroe County Meet on January 24, in what was a competitive meet across the boards and lanes.

The final team scores were:

  • Monroe 346
  • Erie / Ida 346
  • Bedford 236
  • Milan 215
  • Dundee 204

The Sun Times News connected with Dan Heikka, Milan’s Varsity Swimming and Diving Head Coach, to ask about the meet.

“We had over 30 best times and splits on the day Saturday,” Heikka said. “We finished fourth in a tightly contested meet.” 

Some of the highlights came from Alec Markham, who placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of: 52.92; Caleb Furlong finished fourth in diving with a 143.15 and Tadas Zukovkis in the 50-yard freestyle at: 23.86.

Of the team, Heikka said “We continue to get better, and will keep working to get better each meet and every practice.”  

Photos by Stephen Cook

