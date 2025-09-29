Milan Boys Tennis Beats Riverview, Loses Two Close Contests 

In their September 15 match against Adrian, Milan won three of four in Doubles, but were swept in the four Singles matches. Vincent Bodziak and Stephen Learmonth triumphed (6-4), (6-1). The pairing of Will Kliber and Zach Weathers won (6-3), (6-1) with Henry Kliber and Noah Thornton combining for a (6-1), (6-1) victory.

Two days later, the Big Reds faced off against Ypsilanti. Ypsilanti prevailed 5-3. Once again, Milan took three of four in Doubles but could not find success in Singles play. First Doubles, Matt Fink and Zach Farmer, lost the first set (4-6) and then roared back to take the next two- (6-4), (10-3). Second and Third Doubles both won; Bodziak and Learmonth (6-4), (6-1) and Weathers and W. Kliber (6-3), (6-3).

The next day, in a Huron League match, the Big Reds dominated Riverview sweeping all matches for an 8-0 victory.