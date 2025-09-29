September 29, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Milan Boys Tennis Beats Riverview, Loses Two Close Contests 

Michael Mezei

MilanSports

Milan Boys Tennis Beats Riverview, Loses Two Close Contests 

In their September 15 match against Adrian, Milan won three of four in Doubles, but were swept in the four Singles matches. Vincent Bodziak and Stephen Learmonth triumphed (6-4), (6-1). The pairing of Will Kliber and Zach Weathers won (6-3), (6-1) with Henry Kliber and Noah Thornton combining for a (6-1), (6-1) victory. 

Two days later, the Big Reds faced off against Ypsilanti. Ypsilanti prevailed 5-3.  Once again, Milan took three of four in Doubles but could not find success in Singles play. First Doubles, Matt Fink and Zach Farmer, lost the first set (4-6) and then roared back to take the next two- (6-4), (10-3). Second and Third Doubles both won; Bodziak and Learmonth (6-4), (6-1) and Weathers and W. Kliber (6-3), (6-3). 

The next day, in a Huron League match, the Big Reds dominated Riverview sweeping all matches for an 8-0 victory.

Latest articles

Milan Boys Tennis Beats Riverview, Loses Two Close Contests 

Michael Mezei

Big Reds Cross Country Runs Two Invites; Middle Schoolers Strong in HL Jamboree

Michael Mezei

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News