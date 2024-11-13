Milan Cares a Litter Bit More as Volunteers Clean Up the Town

The community showed up for a couple hours of litter pick-up keeping the city crisp and clean

Photos provided by Mayor Ed Kolar

It was great exercise and created a tremendous sense of community.

Milan Cares held its annual fall clean-up event on Saturday, November 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Volunteers joined in this community effort to clear litter from the perimeter of the City of Milan and along major roads leading to nearby townships.

Teams of participants collected trash that had accumulated since the spring clean-up, tackling waste brought in by heavy summer traffic. Volunteers, who met at 334 County Street at 10:45 a.m., were provided with bags and gloves. Lunch and refreshments followed the two-hour event, allowing everyone to relax and celebrate their contributions.

A great sense of accomplishment filled the air as volunteers expressed pride in their efforts to improve the community. Many remarked on the value of coming together to keep Milan looking its best, noting how events like these build stronger connections among neighbors. Milan Cares extended heartfelt thanks to the many individuals who, year after year, dedicate their time to making a positive impact on the community.