March 07, 2025

Milan Chamber Hosts AI Seminar

Milan Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a class for business owners and others interested in how to best utilize AI for marketing. The event will be on Thurs, March 13 at 6pm at 3 E Main Street, Milan. Founder of PlusCode Web Design Dave Baldwin will be presenting.

According to Milan Chamber’s Facebook page, this class will teach attendees “how AI can help you generate content, optimize SEO, automate social media, and personalize customer interactions—all while saving time and boosting results.”

It will also “cover practical AI tools, real-world use cases, and ethical best practices, ensuring you leave with actionable insights to implement immediately.”

This class is intended to be accessible to all levels of familiarity with AI tools.

Milan Chamber Members get in free; it is a $10 fee for non-members.

Tickets and registration are available here.

