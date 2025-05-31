Milan City Aims to Clean Up Yards with Tougher Rules on Inoperable Vehicles

Milan’s revised policy cracks down on unsightly cars.

If passed, private property owners couldn’t store unlicensed and nonworking vehicles in their front yards or for more than 30 days in their backyards – whether that be an antique car they’re working on, a junk car for parts, or a broken down commuter car.

Milan City Council approved the first reading of their revised policy at their May 20 meeting. The second reading will be at the June 3 meeting.

Dissent:

Councilmember Shannon Wayne was the sole dissenting vote on the issue.

Wayne said she had concerns about the strictness of the ordinance for someone whose car has broken down and who doesn’t have the money to immediately fix it. The ordinance allows no parking of nonworking cars in the front yard – which Wayne has no concerns with – but also restricts parking in the backyard to 30 days and only on a driveway.

“I’m all about revising the ordinance, anything to make the town better,” Wayne said. “I guess I’m just a little bit worried about someone’s back yard. Someone may not have the ability to fix their car in the time.”

Chief Don Tillery told Wayne during the meeting he thought there was a way to apply to the city for an extension beyond the 30 days. However, he did not respond to The Sun Times News’ effort to confirm whether this was true within 48 hours before publication and nothing in the ordinance seemed to indicate that.

Loopholes:

Tillery told Wayne that the cars the city has been struggling with are in the front yards. Some were reported to the city by annoyed neighbors while others were observed by the city’s code enforcement officer.

“We get complaints weekly on people having junk cars on their lawns,” Tillery said.

The original ordinance already prohibited the storing or parking on private property of unregistered or unoperating vehicles unless they are enclosed in a garage or a work building so not visible to surrounding properties.

However, Tillery said the current language was unclear and led to people finding loopholes.

He told the council that there are currently between 5-10 such vehicles that the code enforcement officer has been trying to address, without response from owners.

“They’re clearly an eye soar,” Tillery said.

Notification:

Councilmember Mary Kerkes asked what would be done to notify owners of the automobiles.

“We don’t want to just slam them with something,” Kerkes said.

While Tillery indicated most property owners were well aware, he said the city would contact each property owner.

According to the ordinance, if the city tags a car and it has not been moved within 48 hours the city can tow it. It would be towed by whatever tow yard in Monroe or Washtenaw County is at the top of Dispatch’s call list.

City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel said, if passed, the revised ordinance would be posted in the newspaper before it went into effect on June 18.

Tillery said they are working to revise several old ordinances that are unclear and more will be coming to the council for approval in the near future.

The proposed ordinance is below. Additions are in ALL CAPS.