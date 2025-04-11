Milan City approves $85K county dispatch contract, citing successes

Milan City Council has approved a new contract with Washtenaw County to provide dispatch, continuing an agreement that includes 9 percent annual rate increases. The $85,467 contract, which extends through June 30, 2026, builds on the city’s decision to outsource emergency dispatch services four years ago.

At the April 1 meeting, Mayor Ed Kolar acknowledged that the move has been controversial among some residents. He asked for feedback from the police chief.

Police Chief Tillery responded that outsourcing has greatly helped interagency collaboration and overall safety.

“Officers are safer, the response time is quicker,” Tillery said. We have much more synergy in the county. When central dispatch dispatches one of our cars, all of the other departments in the county — in two counties — hear our dispatch.”

Tillery said the need for a change became clear after someone took a shot at an officer, a structure fire broke out and a car accident occurred within minutes. At the time the city operated with just one dispatcher.

“There happened to be two dispatchers who lived in the town who just got in their cars and came in – or that dispatcher would have been overwhelmed and no one’s getting help – not the fire department, not the police department, not the people,” Tillery said. “So, [the central dispatch has] the ability, the expertise and the staff, most of all, to handle this and it’s been a great change for us.”

Washtenaw County dispatch now covers all of Washtenaw County and Milan’s contract also includes part of Monroe County.

“Our guys start heading to York Township if their officers get in a pickle. Their officers automatically start heading toward us if we’re in a pickle,” Tillery said.

Still, not everyone has adjusted easily. Tillery noted that residents once accustomed to calling dispatch for questions like parade schedules have noticed a change.

“Now those calls aren’t as responsive,” Tillery admitted.

The city council said they would like to re-negotiate a smaller rate increase before coming to a new agreement with the county next year.

For non-emergency police matters in Washtenaw County, residents can call county dispatch at (734) 994-2911. For emergencies, call 911 immediately or text 911 if unable to call. In addition, the Milan Police department still offers vacation and property checks and non-emergency checks by calling 734-439-1551. Milan’s tip line is: 734-439-4311.