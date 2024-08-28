Milan City Council Approves Upcoming Special Events

Photo: Tolan Square Halloween 2022. Photo: Milan Area Chamber Facebook.
The Milan City Council recently approved a series of special events set to bring excitement and community engagement to the downtown area in the coming weeks. Here’s a rundown of the events in chronological order:
- MHS Homecoming Parade – Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM
The Milan High School Homecoming Parade will feature students, floats, and the school band parading through the streets of downtown Milan to celebrate school spirit.
- LIFE Fundraiser – Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Hosted by LIFE (Lock it for Everyone), this event will raise funds and awareness for community safety and security measures. Attendees can expect various activities and informative displays.
- Milan Fall Festival – Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Organized by the Milan Main Street Merchants (MMF), this festival will feature local vendors, live music, food, and entertainment for all ages in downtown Milan.
- Food Trucks at the Beer Walk – Friday, September 27, 2024
The DDA is adding a culinary twist to the previously approved Beer Walk by bringing in food trucks to offer a variety of delicious options for attendees.
- Girls Night Out – Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Presented by the Milan DDA, this event invites women of all ages to enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, and special deals at downtown businesses.
- Trunk or Treat/Harvest Party – Friday, October 25, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Milan Baptist Church will host this family-friendly event, providing a safe and fun environment for children to enjoy trunk-or-treating and harvest-themed activities.
- Downtown Trick or Treating – Friday, October 25, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM
The Milan Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing this event, where children can dress up and trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses.
- Bingo in the Square – Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Three downtown retailers are teaming up to present a fun afternoon of Bingo in the Square, offering prizes and entertainment for participants.
Be sure to mark your calendars and join in on the festivities!