Milan City Council Approves Upcoming Special Events

The Milan City Council recently approved a series of special events set to bring excitement and community engagement to the downtown area in the coming weeks. Here’s a rundown of the events in chronological order:

MHS Homecoming Parade – Friday, September 20, 2024, from 5:15 PM to 6:00 PM

The Milan High School Homecoming Parade will feature students, floats, and the school band parading through the streets of downtown Milan to celebrate school spirit. LIFE Fundraiser – Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Hosted by LIFE (Lock it for Everyone), this event will raise funds and awareness for community safety and security measures. Attendees can expect various activities and informative displays. Milan Fall Festival – Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Organized by the Milan Main Street Merchants (MMF), this festival will feature local vendors, live music, food, and entertainment for all ages in downtown Milan. Food Trucks at the Beer Walk – Friday, September 27, 2024

The DDA is adding a culinary twist to the previously approved Beer Walk by bringing in food trucks to offer a variety of delicious options for attendees. Girls Night Out – Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Presented by the Milan DDA, this event invites women of all ages to enjoy an evening of shopping, dining, and special deals at downtown businesses. Trunk or Treat/Harvest Party – Friday, October 25, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Milan Baptist Church will host this family-friendly event, providing a safe and fun environment for children to enjoy trunk-or-treating and harvest-themed activities. Downtown Trick or Treating – Friday, October 25, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM

The Milan Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing this event, where children can dress up and trick-or-treat at participating downtown businesses. Bingo in the Square – Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Three downtown retailers are teaming up to present a fun afternoon of Bingo in the Square, offering prizes and entertainment for participants.

Be sure to mark your calendars and join in on the festivities!