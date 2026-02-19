Milan City, Fair Board Agree on Contract for 77-year Tradition

The Milan fair will return in 2026—fireworks included—after the city and fair board reached a contract agreement that clears the way for the 77-year tradition to continue at Wilson Park.

The agreement follows concerns that roughly $1 million in Wilson Park improvements, mostly completed last summer, would push out the carnival.

photography / Karen Lambert

‘For The Kids’

The fair will open with a parade on May 28. Fireworks will be shot from barges in Ford Lake at 10:05 p.m. on May 29, with a rain date of May 30, which is also the final day of rides.

The city will charge the fair board an estimated $3,900 in event fees, the same as last year.

Fair Board President Matthew Belford said despite the changes to the park, Skerbeck Entertainment Group expects to keep the same number of rides as in previous years.

“We will be working around the park upgrades and the new restrooms will be closed off,” Belford said.

Some soft ground areas will be avoided, but space near the pickleball courts will allow for an expanded entertainment tent and layout changes.

“We are looking into ways to make the tent more accessible, [a] better stage, faster ticket sales, and less wait time at the bar,” Belford said.

This will be the seventh fair Belford has overseen as president.

“Honestly, I do it for the kids,” Belford told The Sun Times News. “We have people who moved away from Milan who every year come back to the fair with their kids and watch the fireworks, eat carnival food, ride all the rides. It’s nice to see that.”

photography / Karen Lambert

City Negotiations

Mayor Ed Kolar said at the first city council meeting in February that City Manager Jim Lancaster and Belford walked through the park together to review the layout. He said the city and fair board worked through concerns last year and wanted a similar contract this year.

Kolar asked the city council for feedback.

“They have to get some fireworks ordered quickly,” Kolar said.

Councilmember Mary Kerkes raised concern about potential damage to the pickleball courts.

“I’m worried about tables, chairs being dragged across them,” she said.

Belford said the layout will allow equipment to move straight through the area, mostly on wheels, reducing the risk of damage. If damage occurs, the fair board will make repairs.

“This time last year, maybe a little bit earlier, this was a very contentious topic and—Mr. Belford, your leadership, the fair board’s leadership, Mayor Kolar, Administrator Lancaster—we were able to put a million dollars in our park and maintain the fair and come up with win-win solutions,” said Councilmember Shannon Wayne. “We know how to do this. We know how to make good contracts.”

During the council meeting Feb. 17, the city council unanimously approved the contract, 6-0. Councilmember Marie Gress was absent.

Contract Highlights:

A Milan on-duty police officer will supervise the event with joint planning on fencing, exits and capacity. The new playground will be fenced off from the fair area to reduce liability; the play structure will remain open. The new park bathrooms expected to open in April will be closed during the fair, with porta-potties available. The fair will not be liable for cracks in the new six-inch sidewalk at the entrance. The city designed the entrance for the fair and if there turns out to be a problem with how the cement set will fix the problem. All signage, merchandise, entertainment and activities must be family friendly and “G”-rated. The city will waive the “No Alcohol in the Park” ordinance to allow a beer tent 4 p.m.-midnight Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. -midnight on Saturday at the Wilson Park Pavilion and Pickleball Courts Area. Vendors must be properly licensed and wear visible Fair I.D. The city will limit the fair to 10 campers on Wabash Road. Other employees can stay at Gump Lake.

The 2026 Milan Fair will be May 28 through 30 at Wilson Park at 89 Wabash Street in Milan.