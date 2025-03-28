Milan City has six open seats at the next election

The filing deadline to run in Milan City elections is April 22, by 4 p.m., and not a minute later, said Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel.

Positions will be open for Milan mayor, the library board and Milan city council.

Mayor Ed Kolar, who is in his second two-year term as head of the city, says he is undecided about whether to run again and has some soul searching to do before the filing deadline.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Shannon Dare Wayne also says she’s still reflecting. Wayne, who serves on the Board of Trustees at Michigan Technological University, and has children at “busy ages” says for her it’s a matter of prayer.

“It’s a decision I’m taking very seriously,” Wayne said.

Vice President of the Library Board Tom Sorensen said he will not be running for re-election.

“We have just started the process of buying a house in Tecumseh,” Sorensen said.

In addition to his current six-year term, Sorensen said he served a few terms back in the ‘90s, including as library board president. He’s lived in Milan for 35 years and said he has loved working with the board and thinks the library director Susan Wess has done an outstanding job.

“I’m really strongly supportive of libraries and the first amendment and it’s just [been] a way to contribute to the community,” Sorensen said.

In addition to Kolar’s, Wayne’s and Sorensen’s seats, other terms ending this year belong to: Councilmember Josh Kofflin, Councilmember Christian Thompson, and Library Trustee Randy Westbrooks.

Starting April 1, candidate packets with nominating petitions are available for pick up at the clerk’s office at city hall.

“So, anyone who enjoys what we do and wants to join us is welcome to come out [to run],” Kolar said with a smile at the March 18 city council meeting, after Wenzel announced information on elections. “Anyone who hates what we do and wants to replace us you’re welcome as well.”

The Primary Election will be on Aug. 5 and the General Election will be on Nov. 4. The position of Milan mayor is a two-year term; the three Milan city council seats are four-year terms; and the two spots on the library board are six-year terms.

Milan City Council meetings are generally at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Library board meetings usually take place at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesdays of alternate months.