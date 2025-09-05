Milan City Master Plan Talks Highlight City’s Desire for More Housing, Development

Milan City Council’s discussions of the complete survey data collected for the master plan spurred discussion about the what the city has power to impact – and what they don’t.

Growth

In the 499 survey responses, more than 85 percent prioritized family and senior housing.

However, during the city council discussion Tuesday the mayor and city manager said they have met with housing developers and businesses hoping to have them build in Milan, only to have them turn their interest elsewhere.

“These are conversations we’re having, but we can’t force people to come here,” said City Manager Jim Lancaster.

Lancaster said that at times developers say they won’t come unless the city pays millions of dollars out of its general fund to run water and sewer and offers incentives, which would mean that while they bring jobs the city doesn’t get all the taxable income.

“A lot of people commented we don’t want to be Saline or Ann Arbor. We want to be what we are,” Lancaster said, while adding that in order to support our infrastructure we do need some kind of growth.

“People are looking for balanced growth,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster and Mayor Ed Kolar said that means commercial and industrial in addition to residential growth since businesses pay into the general fund, decreasing the city’s dependence on taxing residents.

“Losing Georgia Pacific, losing Ford years ago, that takes a huge impact on the infrastructure,” Lancaster said.

photography / Karen Lambert

Many new homes are under construction in Uptown Village in Milan. Housing was one of the topics under discussion Tuesday Sept. 2 as the city council started a closer look at the master plan.

Infrastructure

Councilmember David Snyder commented on what he saw as a surprisingly high level of support for broadband internet and green infrastructure for storm water.

While some types of green infrastructure can be expensive, Councilmember Josh Kofflin said there are less expensive options available to help with flooding.

Councilmember Shannon Wayne emphasized not losing sight of the basics.

“What still keeps coming up is water and roads,” Wayne said.

Lancaster said that the information from the survey and the council discussions will guide him when he applies for grants and also be used to write a new strategic plan.

“If a grant comes up we can go ahead and pursue it,” Lancaster said. “Is a charging station something that we will spend general fund money on? Probably not when we can spend it on roads or infrastructure or sewer.”

Future discussion

Councilmembers expressed a desire for more public feedback as the city works to update the master plan.

“I hope there will be further opportunity for public comment on this,” said Snyder, adding that while the feedback on the survey is nice it only represents about 10 percent of Milan residents.

“It would be great to do a visioning session,” said Councilmember Mary Kerkes.

Lancaster said a community discussion could be scheduled for after the election, at the beginning of next year.

The city will discuss the survey results further at future meetings. The public are welcome to participate by sharing their comments during the regular public comment periods at the beginning and end of the meeting.

Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. – The Parks & Recreation Commission will discuss the topics that pertain to them

Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. – The City Council will discuss accessibility, transportation, pathways and trails

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. – The City Council will discuss Parks & Recreation

The city has posted a link to the complete survey results, the schedule to discuss them, and a link to the current master plan created in February 2010 at: https://www.milanmi.gov/departments/building_department/planning_commission/master_plan.php