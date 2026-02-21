Milan City, Senior Center Resume Negotiations

Negotiations between Milan Seniors for Healthy Living (MSHL) and the City of Milan had already resumed before the nonprofit’s nearly three-hour board meeting on Feb. 18, during which leaders focused on rebuilding trust and addressing financial oversight concerns.

Tensions have run strong between the two organizations after years of challenging contract negotiations for use of the senior center and the city senior millage funds. More recently, the city had notified the senior center they had the choice to either give up their nonprofit status and come under the city or move out of the city-owned senior center. If they moved to a different location, the city intended to start its own senior program.

Councilmember Marie Gress, the city’s senior liaison, said five MSHL board members contacted her after January’s meeting to seek a path to reopen talks. Since the city council felt the community also wanted another chance for negotiation, the city authorized City Attorney Steve Mann to negotiate with MSHL Attorney Guy Conti.

“Trust is definitely at the root of my ability to move forward,” Gress said. “Probably yours, too.”

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living board met for nearly three hours on Feb. 18. Leaders discussed ways to rebuild trust between the city and nonprofit.

Lease Talks Underway

Conti said he spoke with Mann the afternoon of Feb. 18 and that the city is preparing a revised lease proposal for MSHL’s review.

Executive Director Maryann Opal said the nonprofit is seeking a fresh contract that clearly defines roles and responsibilities between entities.

Finance Oversight and Audit

As they discussed how to improve trust, Gress handed out paperwork showing some of her concerns, which include the lack of a yearly audit and licensing for things like BINGO and fundraising.

Opal said she has contacted MSHL’s CPA to initiate an audit, and the board unanimously approved commissioning one. The board will later decide whether to conduct annual audits or periodic financial reviews.

Gress clarified that her concerns did not involve more serious financial problems, including fraud.

Reserve Funds and Spending

Treasurer John Schauer reported MSHL holds $600,000 in cash assets, some of which are restricted. Those available represent roughly nine months of operating expenses. The board discussed setting a reserve cap and using excess funds to benefit members and employees, including the possible creation of an employee health fund.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan Seniors for Healthy Living’s programs have grown substantially since city leaders first built the senior center.

Staffing and Communication

Opal announced internal staffing changes, including promoting longtime employees Jodi Griffor to the role of assistant to the executive director and Beverly Robinson to administrative coordinator. They will also continue a search for a strategic assistant.

Board President James Giordani said MSHL Board Member Josh Kofflin, a former city council member, will lead communication with members, including a survey of seniors about whether they’d prefer remaining with the nonprofit at the current site, relocating, or transitioning to a city-run program.

Trust and Leadership

Giordani said rebuilding trust includes avoiding public accusations about bad-faith negotiations or financial management. Opal said she respects Gress’ professional expertise and hopes to work constructively with the city.

The board reaffirmed support for Opal, whose resignation last month was not accepted. Board member Matt West resigned during the meeting, citing ongoing stress and disagreements with the board.

City Response

City manager Jim Lancaster said the following day that the city avoids discussing active contract negotiations publicly but emphasized the seniors remain the city’s top priority. He said both the city and senior center have changed substantially since the original contract was written.

“I think the one thing we both agreed on from the beginning was the contract we were in wasn’t functional,” Lancaster said. “It just didn’t work. That’s why the waters got muddy….The way the contract was written fostered tension between MSHL and us.”

Conti echoed that view, saying a clearer contract defining responsibilities would reduce tension and protect the nonprofit’s independence while maintaining the city partnership.

“No one has said they want to break away,” Conti said, referencing his conversations with older adults who use the center. “…. The most common comment I’ve heard is, ‘I love that view.’”