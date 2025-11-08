Milan City Undertakes Pipe Restoration Beneath Saline River

Milan City has begun work on a $300,000 pipe restoration project on Platt Road to prevent leaks under the Saline River and extend the life of the current water main by 50-plus years.

Milan City Manager Jim Lancaster said the project consists of “installing an EGLE approved liner into the existing water main which will create a structurally sound pipe in place without decreasing the capacity of the pipe.”

Platt, a major artery through Milan, connecting residents to the high school and Symons Elementary, Ace Hardware, the Nature Park, and Kroger has been closed off, causing backed up traffic as residents detour along Main Street.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan City is working to extend the life of a water main under the Saline River by 50 years.

During a May 20 city council meeting, Lancaster said acidic soil around Platt Road has been eating away at the water main, leaving the city concerned about the approximately 500 feet of line under the Saline River.

“If we had a break we wouldn’t know it,” Lancaster told the council earlier this year.

photography / Karen Lambert

The Saline River (above) runs under Platt Road. Below the river is a water main.

Time Frame

The city will start lining the pipe the week of Nov. 9 and should wrap up early the week of Nov. 17, if not sooner, said Lancaster.

On either side of the river, crews have been setting up for the project.

Fer-Pal is the lead contractor on site, Lancaster said.

“This is a relatively new technology that we hope to use in other parts of the city in the very near future,” Lancaster said.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan City is preparing to line a pipe that goes under the Saline River.

Emergency project by Kroger

Farther up Platt, the water pipe near Kroger has had several large water breaks the last two years, according to Lancaster.

In the second half of October, Lawrence said the city addressed an emergency repair of 240-feet of deteriorating water main on the north side of Platt. The city initially replaced a 40-foot section of main. However, it broke two more times after they repressurized the main.

“The decision was made to add a valve to decrease the number of residents affected by a shut down and then replace 240-feet of pipe,” Lancaster said.

The city expected re-construction near Kroger would be mostly complete the first week of November, though some asphalt repairs could remain.