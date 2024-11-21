Milan Council Weighs Fair Alcohol and Camping Rules

Discussions on deed restrictions and worker accommodations lead to approval for the 2025 Milan Community Fair.

Photo: Milan Community Fair Facebook

The Milan City Council delved into a hot-button topic during its November 19, 2024, work session: the Milan Community Fair contract.

The two issues the council needed to clarify before approving the contract were alcohol restrictions tied to deed limitations at Wilson Park and overnight camping for Milan Fair workers. The conversation highlighted community concerns about adhering to historical property restrictions and balancing park usage with event requirements.

Alcohol Restrictions Clarified

Council members examined deed restrictions dating back to 1921, which prohibited alcohol, gambling, and certain temporary structures in the park. Mayor Ed Kolar explained the historical context, noting that only parts of the current park fall under these restrictions. “I think that takes a lot of the pressure off the question marks of what can and cannot be put in that park, especially the parts that are used the most,” Kolar said.

The council appeared to agree that the current alcohol policies are in compliance, though camping-related issues required further discussion.

Fair Worker Camping: A Balancing Act

The issue of fair workers camping overnight at the park proved more contentious. The discussion revealed the scope of the camping—up to 25 or 30 trailers housing workers during the fair—raising concerns about safety, sanitation, and community image.

Mayor Kolar suggested capping the number of campers to ten trailers, with additional accommodations provided offsite at city-owned Squires Drive. “It’s a bad look on the city,” he said, citing complaints of unsanitary conditions from previous years.

Councilmember Dave Snyder emphasized the need for workers to monitor their equipment onsite, saying, “For the sake of their equipment and the safety of our residents, I think it’s important to have some presence there.”

Ultimately, the council reached a tentative compromise, limiting on-site living quarters to ten trailers, with stricter oversight on sanitation and adherence to alcohol restrictions.

Social Media’s Shadow

Toward the end of the meeting, Mayor Kolar addressed tensions stemming from social media commentary. He criticized what he described as a “coordinated attack” on the council by some fair advocates. “Everywhere I go, I hear negativity,” Kolar said, emphasizing that the council has worked in good faith to resolve issues.

Fair Board President Matthew Belford pushed back, explaining that the board remains silent publicly but struggles to control external narratives.

Councilmember Mary Kerkes encouraged better communication from the Fair Board to dispel rumors. “When you see something being misrepresented, could you make a statement?” she asked.

Belford acknowledged the difficulty, adding, “Last time I did, I got roasted for it.”

Despite the heated exchanges, Councilmember Snyder lauded the collaborative effort, saying, “I hope all parties agree we’ve come to a reasonable working place.”

Approval

The council unanimously approved the fair contract at its regular meeting following the work session. The 2025 fair will be held May 29-31.