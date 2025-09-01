Milan Cross Country Starts Fall Campaign

Cover- STN File Photo

The Milan Boys and Girls cross country travelled to the Saline Early Season Invitational on August 22.

In the Boys 5K Wave 1 race, freshman Mason Martin turned in a time of 18:26 with senior Dylan Penzien following in 20:28. On the girls side in Wave 1, seniors Kaily McDaniel and Amerie Wilson finished in 22:25 and 23:03, respectively.

Milan had two finishers in Boys Wave 2; junior Cameron Garcia ran 21:55 and junior Hank Bobicz came in at 24:32. Wave 2 competitors for the Milan girls were senior Angelina Wilson in 28:22, sophomore Callie Bartholomay in 30:24, and senior Keira Pinnow in 33:15.

Monday, August 25, Milan hosted their Puddle Jumper meet. The Milan boys had a fourth place team finish in their division with freshman Mason Martin leading the way in 17:42. He finished second overall. Dylan Penzien (20:45) and Cameron Garcia (20:55) had strong performances, placing eleventh and twelfth. Other contributors included juniors Aiden McLean (22:18) and Hank Bobicz (22:57), sophomore Aiden Gagnon (24:18), and freshman Andrew Kingman (24:58).

The Milan girls finished third in a tight team race with Ann Arbor Christ the King and Monroe Jefferson. Amerie Wilson (21:01) and Kaily McDaniel (21:15) claimed second and third place. Angelina Wilson (27:37), Callie Bartholomay (28:08), and Keira Pinnow (30:17) completed the scoring for the Big Reds.

Written by Michael Mezei