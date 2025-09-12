Milan DDA to Pay to Repave Downtown Parking Lot

The Milan Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will pay $65,000 to have Al’s Asphalt Paving, Inc. repave the parking lot on Wabash that serves as a back entrance to Main Street, along with access to other downtown storefronts including Roy’s BBQ, the Play Station, and Danette’s Thrift & Gifts.

“I’m really proud of the DDA or the downtown development authority. We’ve come a long way,” said Councilmember Shannon Wayne, who sits on the DDA board. “Jill Tewsley has been so helpful and supportive over the years. [Current director] Jes Meingasner is doing an excellent job. With all of the activities the DDA has been able to save funds and would like to give back with a project like this.”

photography / Karen Lambert

The DDA will pay to repave the Wabash parking lot as part of its efforts to improve the downtown.

Mayor Ed Kolar said the DDA has been debating their role in improving the downtown. They considered re-paving one of the three downtown city parking lots, including the lots at W. Main and Gay Street, and decided on Wabash.

The DDA is funded partially through TIF Funds, for downtown improvements, and partly through community events, including the wine walk. The city previously funded the DDA director’s salary, but the DDA is now self-supporting.

While the DDA has the funds available, they requested the city pay for the project through its fund balance and the DDA re-pay 33 percent of the cost annually over three years, so that the DDA has an ample reserve balance. Kolar said the city has a healthy fund balance to do so and he and the city council unanimously approved a no-interest loan at their Sept. 2 meeting.

The project was originally expected to come in at $77,000, according Wayne, and the DDA felt that doing the work now while they could get a combined rate on projects was a good idea. Al’s Asphalt already has the contracts for the work on Ann Marie Dr., West and East Michigan Avenue.

“Typically we will ask for three bids on most projects,” Kolar said, “but having them in town, working in town already–the people, the materials, the machinery—we felt like we’d get a better price and negotiated with them and did get a good price.”

Al’s Asphalt will install two 1.5-inch layers for a total of 3-inches rather than the original bid for 4-inches, due to the budget available.

“OHM [the city’s planners] did say the three inches was fine as well,” said City Manager Jim Lancaster, saying they expect the work to last 20 years or more.