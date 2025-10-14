Milan Finishes 11th at Division 3 Regional at Tecumseh Country Club

The Milan girls golf team wrapped up its 2025 season Monday at the MHSAA Division 3 Regional 17 tournament at Tecumseh Country Club, finishing 11th overall with a team score of 536.

Senior Teresa Tomaszewski led the Big Reds with a 131 in her final high school round. Junior Addison Publiski followed close behind with a 130, turning in the team’s low round of the day. Sophomore Honesty Zdunczyk carded a 133, and junior Ava Thornton rounded out the Milan lineup with a 142.

The Big Reds, competing in the Huron League, showed steady improvement throughout the fall and capped off the season with a solid team effort on a challenging Tecumseh layout.