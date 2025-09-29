Milan Football Continues Tough Sledding in Huron League 

In what is proving to be a difficult Huron League schedule this year, the Milan Boys fell to New Boston Huron 48-24 on September 19. The top of the Huron League- Monroe Jefferson, Monroe St. Marys, New Boston, and Riverview- are all strong squads this year.

Against New Boston, Milan stayed within striking distance through three quarters, but a 20 point outburst by the Chiefs in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach. The passing game was outstanding for the Big Reds. Cam Dessellier passed for 288 yards, going 15 for 26 with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards. Jacob Offerman had a career night receiving, catching eight passes for 181 yards and two long touchdowns, one for 75 yards and another for 80 yards. Quentin Allen had the other touchdown, 55 yards from Dessellier. Fred Brown concluded the scoring with a 25 yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The rushing game saw Shawn Ballard run for 43 yards on 8 carries and JJ Woods gained 26 yards on 3 tries.

On September 26, the Big Reds travelled to Grosse Ile and suffered a 30-0 loss. The win was the first for Grosse Ile and the most points they scored this season. Milan was held scoreless for the first time in 2025.

Next up for the Big Reds is their Homecoming game on Friday, October 3 against Monroe St. Marys.